Investigators comb Sunnyhills home for clues to Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong's disappearance

Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police expect to be at an East Auckland home all week as they hunt for clues in the disappearance of Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong.

A body - believed to be 55-year-old Zhong's - was found at the Sunnyhills property on Suzetta Pl yesterday with the cause of death initially treated as "unexplained".

Zhong was earlier reported missing from her Sunnyhills home on Saturday morning.

The Auckland businesswoman, who has multiple company directorships, was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, said a post-mortem examination had been completed on the body found at the Sunnyhills property.

While police were yet to formally identify the body, they still believed it to be the body of missing woman Zhong, he said.

Police expected to be at the property for the rest of the week as the scene examination would likely take "some time".

Vickers said police had made progress in the investigation.

"We have a received a number of calls with information since Saturday, which our inquiry team are assessing as part of the investigation," he said.

"Police have also spoken with a number of people known to Ms Zhong and will continue to do so going forward."

Officers had also door-knocked the surrounding area and been supported by helpful locals, Vickers said.

"The investigation team are also aware of media reports speculating around previous police presence at the Sunnyhills address."

"As with any investigation, police must weigh up operational sensitivities around information we can release to the public.

Investigators expect to be at a Sunnyhills address all week hunting for clues. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"At this point we are unable to comment further on these matters, however we can say our investigation is continuing to make progress."

Zhong had been looking forward to her life with a new partner, a friend told the Herald.

A source told the Herald the body was uplifted yesterday from a vehicle a few streets away from her $2 million Sunnyhills home.

In her heyday, Zhong was a sponsor of projects and festivals - including the 2017 Asia Pacific Film festival.

"I am totally shocked to hear the news that she is gone," said the friend, who did not want to be named.

"The last time we met, she introduced me to her new partner and we also talked about her daughter and grandchild in Wellington, and she was looking forward to living her new life."

Zhong came to New Zealand with her ex-husband and daughter in 1997. Her daughter now works for Treasury in Wellington.

Her new partner is a property developer.

Her friend, who is also a business associate, described Zhong as a "smart businesswoman" who was respected by many in the film industry.

The Herald understand Zhong was also a close associate of the late Jihong Lu, and had been in talks with the controversial theatre promoter in the early stages about being part of the failed City of 100 Lovers production.

Zhong had also been working with investors from China, and hosted delegations - such as one from Shanxi that came in 2018 - at vineyards she owned.

A team of investigators would now dive deeper into examining CCTV footage to try to track movements to and from the Sunnyhills property.

"Ms Zhong's family are understandably upset at what has occurred and we are continuing to support them in any way we can," Vickers said.

"Police continue to ask anyone that may have information to contact 105 and quote the file number 201128/1909."

"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."