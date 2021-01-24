Website of the Year

New Zealand

Investigations continue after person found dead at Avonhead property

Police were called to an Avonhead property where they found a person deceased at around 11.30am on Sunday. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald

Investigations are continuing into the death of a person in Christchurch.

Police were called to an Avonhead property around 11.30am on Sunday where a person was found deceased.

A spokesperson said police are working to determine the circumstances.

