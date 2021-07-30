Investigation into misconduct allegations at MediaWorks ends, findings to be revealed to staff shortly

The investigation was announced in March this year. Photo / File

An independent investigation into allegations of misconduct by MediaWorks staff has wrapped up and it's expected executives will be presented with its findings today.

MediaWorks launched the inquiry after several complaints about inappropriate conduct by staff at the company, which owns radio stations and also ran TV3 before its sale last year.

The investigation, conducted by Maria Dew QC, was to review any evidence and probe allegations of sexual and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, and any misuse of drugs or alcohol.

The Herald understands the inquiry, which looked into allegations spanning back over the past three years, also examined how MediaWorks' human resources department handled and investigated complaints from staff members.

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace had not yet received the report this morning and would not comment to the Herald this week. A spokeswoman said his focus would be on staff.

MediaWorks staff are expected to be informed of at least some of the findings of the inquiry in coming days.

Dew declined the Herald's request for an interview.

In the past month, details about a 2019 competition in which listeners of The Edge could join staff on an overseas trip have been removed from its website.

When asked if this was to do with the Dew inquiry, a MediaWorks spokesperson said "lots of old articles get taken down as we update our content".

"This was the case here as it features someone who now works at another one of our stations."

What sparked the investigation

MediaWorks announced on March 14 it had commenced an internal investigation into allegations relating to its business after allegations of sexual harassment emerged on social media.

The external Dew inquiry was announced less than a week later, running in parallel to the company's internal investigation.

Later in March a radio host on one of the company's major shows resigned, and references to the host were removed from the MediaWorks website. Two staff members were also stood down.

The Rock radio station was put in the spotlight after four alleged incidents were shared on social media about the same employee.

One woman claimed the man "has been around forever creeping people out".

Another woman said she'd had "a few run-ins" with the man, and she would not feel comfortable being alone with him.

The first allegations prompted others to share their alleged experiences about other staff at the network.

Wallace told the Herald in April they were taking the allegations "very seriously" and was making sure the complaints weren't swept under the carpet.

"I'm committed to making sure MediaWorks is a fantastic commercial entity, but, just as importantly, that people feel safe, secure and proud of working here."

Chief executive of MediaWorks Cam Wallace. Photo / Supplied

Wallace said at the time he had no knowledge of any matters being handed over to the authorities historically, but he had no qualms about changing that should the internal investigation reveal possible criminal behaviour.

"If stuff comes up that needs to be referred to the police, then we will refer it to the police if that's the appropriate vehicle," he said.

Internal investigation wraps up

In an email to staff earlier this year, Wallace confirmed the internal investigation into staff conduct at its radio stations had been completed.

"While we would not normally share anything of a confidential nature about any of our employees, in this case I can share that there have been no findings of misconduct in relation to any of our current staff at The Rock," the email said.