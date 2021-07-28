Investigation documents on Simon Bridges' hospital gang brawl claims released

Bay of Plenty District Health Board has released documents detailing CCTV footage of the June afternoon. Photo / NZME

An investigation has found gang members were not involved in a carpark scuffle at Tauranga Hospital last month.

The incident gained national attention after Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said on social media he witnessed a fight between gang members at the hospital on June 12.

Bridges' account of events differed from other witnesses who told the Bay of Plenty Times gang members were not causing trouble and a separate incident over a car park had taken place. Police also had no details of gang members being involved.

A timeline of events on June 12 collated by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board said while gang members were on the hospital site, they were not involved in the car park stoush.

The timeline was released to the Bay of Plenty Times under the Official Information Act. The health board would not release video footage, citing privacy reasons.

Between 2.14pm and 2.58pm, a patched Mongrel Mob member and a person in a brown hoodie helped a female jump-start her car parked outside the emergency department.

By 3.11pm all people involved had driven away. The DHB report states this was "not deemed an incident as neither security, nor the hospital co-ordinator were aware of anything untoward".

One minute later, shouting and loud bangs could be heard from the "three-hour carpark", the report states.

A witness, who contacted the DHB following Bay of Plenty Times coverage, had seen the incident and said he was parked and noticed the Mazda circling the carpark a couple of times.

"[The] Mazda driver came to his window and asked how long he would be – to which he replied 15 minutes. The Mazda was then parked in the driveway blocking a Colorado from passing," the report continues.

"[The] Colorado driver tooted, no response. Colorado driver went to the Mazda driver's window and they spoke.

"Colorado driver went back to his car and a female passenger in the Mazda threw a bottle towards the Colorado followed by the driver who also threw two bottles."

It was at this stage - 3.15pm - police became involved. The Mazda was not seen engaging with the car containing the patched member, the DHB said in its report.

According to CCTV, Bridges can be seen entering the hospital at 3.20pm.

A hospital receptionist working Saturday from 8am to 4pm also told the DHB there were a few visitors in the afternoon who appeared to have gang affiliations. Her comments were included in the OIA documents.

"There was a couple of minutes where they congregated in a group outside the main doors but there was no confrontation obvious," the receptionist said.

"They were just milling around and talking. At no time was there any sign of a 'takeover' by them as was reported. I was unaware of any problems whatsoever.

"I certainly would have been aware had that been the case."

Following my weekend posts, this morning I have been contacted by a responsible community member who I know and who has... Posted by Simon Bridges on Sunday, June 13, 2021

BOPDHB senior advisor of governance and quality Debbie Brown said Bridges met with DHB chief executive Pete Chandler following the MP's social media posts.

Brown said the pair had a "robust discussion" across a range of topics.

"Bridges noted he could have approached things differently and talked with the DHB before making his comments," Brown said.

"He apologised and requested staff be informed that his comments weren't at all directed at our people."

Brown said what was clear, was there were a lot of things happening that afternoon.

"As police have said publicly, there was a minor incident in the hospital car park involving two vehicles, but this did not involve any gang members.

"We consider the matter now closed."

Bridges told the Bay of Plenty Times the report neglected to mention discussion of the first Facebook post where the DHB said it was "not aware of any situation where gang members allegedly took over the hospital reception area and so far no staff on duty yesterday, including our security team who are based at the hospital entrance, have been able to validate this".

The post has since been deleted from the Tauranga Hospital Facebook page.

Bridges said in his meeting with Chandler, the chief executive said the organisation could have handled things differently and also apologised for the social media posts Bridges thought were "misleading".

"I know what I saw, and as the report acknowledges CCTV did not capture everything and there were a few with gang affiliations at the hospital at the time."

Bridges said he did not want to have a dispute with the DHB and said he was grateful for the "outstanding care" given to his dying father recently.

"What I saw points though to a serious wider issue of gangs growing and being normalised in public places in Tauranga despite their clear criminality."

In an emailed statement to the Bay of Plenty Times this week, Chandler said there was nothing that caused specific concern on June 12, but it was a "busy day" that included a "minor incident" in the carpark.

"It was good to sit down with Simon recently and discuss openly and honestly what happened that day.

"The DHB has acknowledged the situation could have been handled differently, and we have undertaken to meet with our local MPs on a more regular basis to keep communication open."

Chandler acknowledged the public needed to feel safe and said the DHB had strengthened its security presence.