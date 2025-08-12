Invercargill mayoral hopeful Gordon McCrone has been slammed by fellow candidates after his party website featured disturbing content online. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon
By Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter
An Invercargill mayoral hopeful has been slammed by fellow candidates after his party website looks to have posted “dangerous” and sexually disturbing content online.
Gordon McCrone is standing for the top job under an unofficial party for which he is listed as the onlystaff member. His nomination is listed as pending approval on the Invercargill City Council website.
The website, whose domain is registered to Gordon McCrone, refers to the party leader as an unregistered, self-appointed child sex psychologist.
It includes sexually disturbing content. Local Democracy Reporting has chosen not to publish the website’s name.
Councillor Ian Pottinger is also running for mayor but did not wish to comment on McCrone. He too supported the chamber’s decision.
Police would not say if any complaints had been received about the website or whether they were investigating.
“In general, police cannot respond to queries which seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under investigation,” a spokesperson told Local Democracy Reporting.
Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said the rules for candidacy were set out in legislation with very few restrictions for running.
The two key rules were that candidates needed to hold citizenship and be enrolled to vote.
“The electoral officers or council cannot have any role in determining who stands or not, as long as the requirements are met,” Morris said.