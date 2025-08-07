The Taxpayers’ Union‘s Victoria Relf said organisers initially sent expressions of interest to all candidates, but decided to pick “the ones that were either the most high profile or the most relevant to students”.
The candidates included were Alex Baker, Ray Chung, Karl Tiefenbacher, Andrew Little, and Kelvin Hastie. Diane Calvert was also invited but was unwell and not able to attend.
Goulden told the Herald he was invited to the event over email but when he turned up was told he would not be taking part.
“So I said, well, that’s the first I’ve heard of it, which is when I spoke to the tall guy who said he was running the meeting, that was one conversation, and I said, that’s pretty disrespectful and a waste of my time,” Goulden said.
Not long after, the Taxpayers’ Union issued a statement titled “Wellington Mayoral Candidate Rob Goulden Banned from Future Taxpayers’ Union Events After Disgraceful Behaviour”.
“The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has today banned minor Wellington mayoral candidate Rob Goulden from all future events hosted by the Union and its affiliated student group, Generation Screwed, following his behaviour at tonight’s sold out Victoria University mayoral debate”, it said.
Jordan Williams, the group’s executive director, said he had been informed of Goulden’s “aggressive and rude” behaviour, which he described as “totally unacceptable”.
“We won’t tolerate that kind of behaviour, especially toward young people who care enough to engage in politics. If he tries to attend any of our future events, I have instructed our staff to call the Police,” said Williams.
In response, Goulden said Williams was not at the event and the claims are “hearsay”.
“I wasn’t rude, I was just firm about being treated disrespectfully after being invited”, he said.
“I didn’t swear at anybody, I wasn’t aggressive or anything else, I just stuck up from my rights in terms of decency.”
Goulden maintains he was invited to the event and said he has emails to prove it. When asked to share the emails with the Herald to verify this he refused.
Goulden was a Wellington City councillor between 1998 and 2010. Stuff reported in 2009 that Mayor Kerry Prendergast said at the time his aggressive behaviour had become a problem at the council.
He is a former police officer and territorial soldier and now works as a Metlink bus driver and runs a security and protective services company.
