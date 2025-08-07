Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Wellington mayoral candidate Rob Goulden escorted by security from debate for alleged aggressive behaviour

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Goulden was accused of "aggressive behaviour", which he denies, after being refused entry to the student-led debate last night. Video / Graham Bloxham, Wellington Live

Wellington mayoral candidate and former city councillor Rob Goulden is being accused of “shouting at kids” and becoming aggressive after he was refused entry to a mayoral debate last night.

Goulden denies his behaviour was aggressive and says he was invited to speak at the event.

Generation Screwed, a student-led

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save