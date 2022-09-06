Conman Paul William Abbott who appeared for sentencing in the Invercargill District Court. Photo / Karen Pasco

A woman swindled by a recidivist conman said she was disgusted the man preyed on vulnerable single women who were often mothers.

Paul William Abbott, 39, appeared for sentencing before Judge David Robinson in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to gaining $18,000 by deception from one woman between July 22 and August 5 last year, and from another gaining $5650 by deception and stealing tools to the value of $2725 between September 16 and November 7, 2020.

He has previous convictions for similar offending in 2016, 2012 and 2004.

Yesterday one of his victims read out her victim impact statement in court.

She detailed how she had met Abbott on a dating website where he had used a false name and a detailed, well-rehearsed fictitious backstory.

Abbott was easy to talk to, charming and she found herself falling for him.

Early on in the relationship he asked if she would lend him some money.

Wanting to demonstrate her devotion to the relationship, she borrowed $4000 from her mother to then lend to Abbott.

She drew up a loan agreement with him, including a repayment schedule.

He asked for more money and the loan agreement was altered accordingly.

When she asked for repayment she received one hard luck story after another, she said.

She let Abbott move into her house while she was away in Wellington.

During that time, he stole tools from her and also removed the loan contract.

His offending had left her feeling embarrassed, financially ruined, had caused her stress, had turned strong family relationships into fragile ones and left her questioning everyone's intentions.

"It disgusts me he preys on vulnerable single women who are often mothers," she said.

Judge Robinson said inconsistencies between reports made him doubt the truth in what Abbott had told those preparing them.

In one report Abbott said he had a desire to stop his offending and wanted to take steps to prevent it happening again — in another he put the blame on the victims for what he had done.

While Abbott had reported it was his drug addiction that fuelled his offending, in another he reported he had stopped taking drugs prior to his last scam.

In a psychologist's report prepared for sentencing, Abbott had told the report writer that money was not a motivator — rather he used online dating to help him with his social anxiety.

"I do not believe that for one moment," Judge Robinson said.

"What I see is a premeditated course of conduct that you have simply continued."

He sentenced Abbott to 19 months' jail and denied him leave to apply for home detention.

He also ordered Abbott to pay back both his victims 20 per cent of what he had taken from each — he said while he would like the two victims to have been paid in full, with $5600 already in outstanding reparation, Abbott would not be able to pay more.

Judge Robinson gave a final warning to Abbot.

"Be assured if you come back before the court on the same or similar offending, the stakes just go up from here."