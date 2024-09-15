“We are very grateful to our shareholders for backing this service and ensuring we deliver for our community and our region.
“We look forward to welcoming with open arms our Australian friends and family, to our wonderful part of the world. We know they will enjoy the many attractions of the Lower South Island, including The Catlins, Southland, Waitaki and Queenstown.
“And we cannot wait to visit your stunning beaches and cities!”
Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.
“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fare connections to key regions across the country.
“As the country’s only low-cost airline, Jetstar provides critical competition in New Zealand and helps keep travel affordable for Kiwis, with one million domestic fares selling for less than $100 in the past year alone.
To celebrate, Jetstar will launch a 24-hour flash sale at midday, with Dunedin to Gold Coast tickets available for $155.
To celebrate this landmark partnership with Jetstar, Dunedin Airport will light up in the carrier’s well-recognised orange brand colour tonight and the airport team will be wearing orange t-shirts to mark the occasion.
Dunedin City Mayor Jules Radich said the milestone was a boom for businesses, tourism and whānau.
“I look forward to people from the Gold Coast coming to Dunedin to escape the summer heat and enjoy our wine, wildlife and wonderful walks.”
Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans said it made sense to increase Trans-Tasman connectivity.
“These services are expected to deliver over 116,000 passengers annually to the Gold Coast, connecting the city to Dunedin for the first time and re-establishing the airport’s first-ever Tasman route, to Hamilton,” she said.
