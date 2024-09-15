Jetstar will operate three departures and three arrivals a week out of Dunedin, from 24th June 2025, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Dunedin to Gold Coast trip will be an approximately three-and-a-half-hour flight, utilising one of Jetstar’s A320-NEO aircraft fleet.

Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono said the announcement was the result of five years of hard work and behind-the-scenes negotiations.

“We know how much our community - and everyone in the lower South Island - wanted this, and we are incredibly proud and excited to announce this new service today,” he said.

“We are very grateful to our shareholders for backing this service and ensuring we deliver for our community and our region.

Flights from Dunedin Airport to Coolangata Airport, Gold Coast, will begin in July next year. Photo / Hendri Lidayania, Unsplash

“We look forward to welcoming with open arms our Australian friends and family, to our wonderful part of the world. We know they will enjoy the many attractions of the Lower South Island, including The Catlins, Southland, Waitaki and Queenstown.

“And we cannot wait to visit your stunning beaches and cities!”

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.

“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fare connections to key regions across the country.

“As the country’s only low-cost airline, Jetstar provides critical competition in New Zealand and helps keep travel affordable for Kiwis, with one million domestic fares selling for less than $100 in the past year alone.

To celebrate, Jetstar will launch a 24-hour flash sale at midday, with Dunedin to Gold Coast tickets available for $155.

To celebrate this landmark partnership with Jetstar, Dunedin Airport will light up in the carrier’s well-recognised orange brand colour tonight and the airport team will be wearing orange t-shirts to mark the occasion.

Dunedin City Mayor Jules Radich said the milestone was a boom for businesses, tourism and whānau.

“I look forward to people from the Gold Coast coming to Dunedin to escape the summer heat and enjoy our wine, wildlife and wonderful walks.”

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans said it made sense to increase Trans-Tasman connectivity.

“These services are expected to deliver over 116,000 passengers annually to the Gold Coast, connecting the city to Dunedin for the first time and re-establishing the airport’s first-ever Tasman route, to Hamilton,” she said.

