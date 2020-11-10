Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Interactive: Referendum results by electorate

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said she was proud of the "yes" campaign for cannabis legalisation. Video / Dean Purcell
NZ Herald
By: and

Voters who wanted to legalise cannabis tended to come from urban centres, Māori communities, or places where cannabis is more prevalent or where its criminalisation has hit hardest.

The "yes" campaign also seems to have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.