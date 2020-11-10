Insurance claim numbers continue rise after Napier flooding

Claims from adverse weather in Napier include damage caused by landslides and extensive flooding with water throughout homes, to leaky roofs and wet walls and carpeting. Photo / Warren Buckland

More than 200 property and 140 motor vehicle claims have been filed with AA Insurance in the wake of the Napier floods.

As of Wednesday morning, AA Insurance had received 219 property claims, 19 of which were considered large losses and figures were still climbing, claims general manager Simon Hobbs said.

"Although we won't know the extent of the damage for some time, we expect to be busy for the next few weeks, especially with the number of extensive claims coming through."

Claims include damage caused by landslides and extensive flooding with water throughout the home, to leaky roofs and wet walls and carpeting, he said.

One customer returned home to find part of their property had been torn off by a landslide.

The rear of the house had slid down a hill and it was unlivable and not safe to enter, said Hobbs.

Water from severe flooding had entered another customer's home, rising to 150mm up walls through the entire house.

Other customers are experiencing different degrees of flooding in and under homes and sections, with many now in temporary accommodation, said Hobbs.

He said safety was their number one priority.

"We want to hear from those who can't stay in their homes and need our help, or who require urgent repairs to their homes to keep them watertight and warm.

"We're also keen to hear from customers who've had to evacuate their properties and don't know yet when they will be allowed to return and assess the damage."

He said while there was no rush to make a claim the sooner one was, the sooner they could help.

"Our team is ready to talk to customers with any flooding-related claims and get things sorted quickly – including temporary accommodation for both you and your pets should you need it."

In the interim AA insurance offered the following advice:

- Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area

- Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so

- If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining

- Keep your damaged items if it is safe to do so, or take photos – this is useful to confirm what needs replacing

- If your vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive

AA Insurance customers can call 0800 500 216 to report any damage.