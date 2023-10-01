Winston Peters and Q&A host Jack Tame debate the party's policies. Photo / TVNZ

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson has castigated New Zealand First leader Winston Peters after his tense interview with Jack Tame on TVNZ’s Q&A this morning.

The interview became heated at many moments, especially when Tame questioned how much two of Peters’ party’s flagship policies would cost to implement.

At one point, Peters called Tame a “dirt merchant”, which Jackson claims is ”an insult to the nation and an insult to Jack”.

“The astonishing abuse Winston Peter’s [sic] gave Jack Tame on TVNZ this morning highlights just how dangerous NZ First could be if they were part of government,” Jackson posted tonight on social media.

“Jack had an obligation to ask Winston the tough questions, yet all Winston did was smear Jack, smear TVNZ and deny the voter from hearing legitimate questions about Winston’s donations, his inability to answer any basic questions about his own policy.”

During this morning’s interview, Tame asked how many prisoners Peters’ new proposed prison for gang members would hold.

But the former Deputy Prime Minister seemed unable to give an answer. Tame pointed out that a prison built to hold 3000 would be the equivalent of three Mount Eden prisons.

“How much would that cost?” asked Tame.

Peters said: “I’m not going to have a fiscal argument when you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Tame pushed further for more details, saying, “This is your policy, you have complained in this campaign that people haven’t asked you about policy details”.

Peters then snapped back with, “We won’t have amateur hour based on what you don’t know, and if you’ll just keep quiet, take a valium, and realise that if Corrections officers don’t know, the Minister of Corrections doesn’t know, how can you know for certain.”

Jackson claimed Peters’ answers to Tame’s questions proved “the contempt the Right have for being held accountable”.

“Chippy was right to refuse to have anything to do with Winston, yes we worked with him in 2017 but that was a different Winston and a different time,” Jackson wrote.

“This Winston has totally lost the plot.”

Peters told the Herald it was not worth his time responding to Jackson’s post.

”Willie’s on his way out and he knows it.”

Jackson also referenced the quote a New Zealand First candidate has been condemned for saying - “Cry if you want to, we don’t care. We are the party with the cultural mandate and the courage to cut out your disease and bury you permanently” - which Peters claimed was about Jackson personally.

Tame pointed out that the comment was in fact targeted at all Māori. The quote also became a hot topic at this week’s Newshub leaders debate.

Late last year, Jackson had to apologise after his conduct during an interview with Tame on the same programme made headlines. During that appearance, Jackson claimed it was “such a negative interview” - while he was the Broadcasting Minister.

Jackson was asked about Peters’ interview this morning at Labour’s West Auckland rally this afternoon.

Speaking as Labour’s broadcasting spokesman, Jackson said he believed Peters was out of control and resorted to abusing Tame.

“Normally he’s controlling the interview but Jack was all over him.”

Asked whether he had some sympathy for Peters given his own interactions with Tame, Jackson said he did not.











