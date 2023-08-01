‘Inspiring’ journey: How parents’ escape from war-ravaged country fires up footballer

Napier City Rovers’ Canadian import Stefan Karajovanovic says his parents' sacrifice since escaping war-torn Yugoslavia motivate him on the pitch. Photo / Neil Reid

The courage, love and sacrifices of his family – including starting afresh after fleeing their war-torn homeland – drive footballer Stefan Karajovanovic when the going gets tough on the pitch.

The 24-year-old has been an impressive signing for Napier City Rovers in their goal of securing back-to-back qualification in New Zealand Football’s National League.

That quest continues on Sunday when they host Whanganui Athletic at Bluewater Stadium in round 15 Central League action.

Ahead of the clash, Karajovanovic has spoken of how his parents fled their former home in Yugoslavia during the civil war that claimed the lives of more than 130,000 people between 1990-2001.

His parents didn’t know each other when they emigrated to Canada in a bid for a safe, new life.

They met in their new homeland soon after, and the sacrifices they made in starting afresh in North America – and the love of an aunty who helped raise the future sportsman – will forever be at the front of Karajovanovic’s mind.

Stefan Karajovanovic, left, before running out onto Napier’s Bluewater Stadium for a Central League football clash. Photo / Neil Reid

“There were a bunch of people [from the former Yugoslavia] who literally left everything, had zero money and travelled to Canada,” he said.

“I have seen what they have done [in their life]. What my parents did gives me perspective to life. When I see them grinding to get ahead it is inspiring. Seeing their progression is amazing.”

Karajovanovic said his parents had done well for themselves in Canada.

As well as being inspired by them, he said also the love of his aunt had helped him in general life and in his dream of being a professional footballer.

“My aunt is my biggest inspiration back home,” he said. “I see her as a second mum.

“My parents had us pretty early on after going to Canada. They had to deal with me, the oldest, and then 18 months later they got twins and my mum at first cried saying, ‘How are we going to support them?’.

Stefan Karajovanovic, right, joins a goal-scoring celebration huddle during Napier City Rovers’ 2-2 Central League draw against Petone on June 26. Photo / Neil Reid

“That is why I have so much love for my aunt. She gave up part of her personal life to help my mum and my dad and us, so we could have what we did. Without that support, who knows where I would be? She didn’t just help financially, but with love and helping with school and a whole bunch of other stuff.”

Yugoslavia would later split into Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Karajovanovic is proud of his Serbian roots, can speak the language and spent six months in the country each year before starting school in Canada.

Napier City Rovers team-mates Kaeden Atkins, left, and Stefan Karajovanovic take time out during Central League football action at Napier’s Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

One of his greatest fans lived there too: his grandfather, before his death several years ago, would travel to Canada every year to watch Karajovanovic play.

After his grandfather died, the future Napier City Rovers player was playing semi-professionally in Montreal, feeling “alone and in a bad place”.

From a religious background, he turned to the Bible and was moved by Jeremiah 29:13 which states: “You will seek me and find me with all your heart”.

He now has the passage tattooed on him and has a pre-match “ritual” of asking for assistance from his grandad, who he knows is looking down on him.

“When I go on the field I ask for a blessing, not to be injured and ask for my grandpa who watched every single game that he could . . . I ask him and angels to protect me on the field and help my team win.”

Karajovanovic has played in the Canadian Premier League and the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of American football.

Late last year he secured a trial with Serbian Superliga team, FK Napredak Krusevac.

On his return to Canada this year his agent was approached by Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson.

“Within five days I was on a plane down here,” he said. “Bill sold it to me very well.”

Karajovanovic wasted no time impressing with his new club, setting up a goal in his debut against Wellington Phoenix Reserves in the seventh round of the Central League.

Napier City Rovers stand-outs during 2023 (left to right) Deri Corfe, Cameron Emerson, Stefan Karajovanovic and Jonny McNamara. Photo / Neil Reid

Last month he scored two of his side’s goals in their crucial 3-1 win over Miramar Rangers in Wellington.

Napier City Rovers go into Sunday’s game in third spot on the points table.

Second-placed Wellington Phoenix Reserves are guaranteed a National League place, with the other trio of spots going to the Central League’s other top three finishers.

Robertson’s team are two points ahead of the fourth-placed side, Western Suburbs, and three above fifth-placed Petone FC.

Napier City Rovers’ Canadian import Stefan Karajovanovic says he and his teammates have to put their foot on the throat of opponents in the last few rounds of the Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

Given the battle for third and fourth places, a win over bottom-placed Whanganui FC is a must.

“There’s no way you can be complacent,” Karajovanovic said of the approach to Sunday’s match.

“In any league in the world, anybody can beat anyone on their day. It always has to be foot on the pedal; it doesn’t matter if you are 3-0 up at halftime, you have to go on and try to score six.

“You can’t just wait around [for things to happen], you are there to demolish them as best as you can.”

Canadian import Stefan Karajovanovic, centre, in action for Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Karajovanovic is unsure where he will be playing his football in 2024.

He said his priority was “focusing on the moment” and doing all he could to help secure Napier City Rovers’ qualification to the National League, and then impressing on that stage.

He loved the scenic beauty of Hawke’s Bay and has a daily routine of getting a takeaway coffee and sitting along Napier’s foreshore.

Away from football, he was completing his varsity study in criminology and criminal justice.

“I wouldn’t say no to staying here, it is very beautiful, and I love it,” he said.

>> Napier City Rovers v Whanganui Athletic

Kick-off: Sunday, August 6, 2pm

Bluewater Stadium

Neil Reid is a Napier-based reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014.