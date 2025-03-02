Today he announced his decision to leave Aotearoa.

“After much thought, I have accepted a new role in Australia and will be moving on from my position as Imam in this beloved community,” he said.

“Serving as an Imam in Christchurch has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“Over the years, I have witnessed the strength, resilience, and kindness of this community – both Muslim and non-Muslim.

“The tragic events of March 15, 2019, changed us forever. But in the face of hatred and violence, we stood together with love and unity.

“We supported one another, we healed together, and we showed the world the true meaning of faith and solidarity.

“I will always remember standing with you in grief, leading prayers for the Shuhada, and working together to rebuild.”

Linwood Mosque Imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah, left, and Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fouda said he would “deeply miss” the people of Christchurch.

“The friendships, the moments we shared, and the lessons I have learned will remain in my heart wherever I go,” he said.

“Al Noor Mosque is no longer just a mosque. It has become a global symbol of peace, resilience and unity.

“The world has looked to us as an example of how faith can unite rather than divide.

“That message must not fade – it must grow stronger. This community must continue to stand as a beacon of hope.

“It is up to all of us to carry forward this legacy – of love, peace and understanding.“

He thanked his “dear Muslim brothers and sisters” for their warmth, faith and dedication.

Linwood Mosque Imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah, left, and Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said he deeply appreciated the friendships and support within the wider Christchurch and New Zealand community.

“Leaving this place is not easy,” he said.

“I will miss leading you in prayer, reflecting with you, and working together for the good of society.

“Please forgive me for any shortcomings, and I pray that our paths cross again.

“May Allah bless this community with peace and unity. May He guide us all on the path of righteousness.

“Jazakum Allah khayran, and thank you all. Wa salam alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh.”

Fouda said New Zealand would hold a special place in his heart forever.

“This land has been my home, my comfort, and my inspiration,” he said.

“The memories, the friendships, and the love I’ve found here will always stay with me, no matter where I go.

“Though miles may separate us, my heart will always beat with love for this beautiful country and its wonderful people.”