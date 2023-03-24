Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Inside Wayne Brown’s flood review: Staff interrogated in ‘minute detail’, no call to Minister McAnulty

Tom Dillane
By
6 mins to read
February 3: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has extended the State of Emergency due to the risk of ongoing slips and flooding. Video / Auckland Council

February 3: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has extended the State of Emergency due to the risk of ongoing slips and flooding. Video / Auckland Council

Details of Mayor Brown’s independent review into Auckland’s fatal floods have emerged: with some Auckland Council staff having their schedules interrogated in “minute detail”, and frustrations expressed over inaccurate rain forecasts.

But the Herald can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand