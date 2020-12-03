Website of the Year
Confusion, chaos and delay: Inside story of the Labour-NZ First government

22 minutes to read
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

On October 17, voters called time on the Labour NZ First coalition government, sending the self-proclaimed "handbrake" of NZ First into the wilderness and returning Labour with enough support to govern alone. The NZ Herald

