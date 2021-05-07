Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Inside story: How the Queen St battle went to court

11 minutes to read
Queen St was in court this week: How did this dispute degenerate so far? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Queen St was in court this week: How did this dispute degenerate so far? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Comment

When talks broke down this week over the future of Queen St, sources on one side of the dispute claimed the other side had been deceitful, dishonest, untrustworthy and inconsistent.

"They're all over the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.