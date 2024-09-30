Ministers say the cost has escalated to an estimated $3 billion from original estimate of between $1.2b-$1.4b
Independent review, commissioned by the Government, concluded that the project could not proceed within the current budget
Dunedin Mayor reacts, saying it was “completely unacceptable” for the city
Opinion: The people are angry. Angry as all hell. And they say this is just the start of the fight.
The sight of 35,000 people storming the streets of Dunedin to protest hospital cuts was something not often witnessed in New Zealand.
The city says they were promised a shiny new hospital, but on Thursday, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Health Minister Dr Shane Reti came to town and delivered what the people saw as a great betrayal – a downgrade of the project, and a scaling back of essential services to save money.
Announced the day prior, the ministers arrived in Dunedin wielding an independently contracted report as their justification – which was publicly released just minutes prior to their meeting with journalists.