Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Inquiry into details behind Government's vax pass plans killed off - then born again

6 minutes to read
Vaccine passports were announced on October 5. Composite image / File

Vaccine passports were announced on October 5. Composite image / File

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

The Office of the Ombudsman has backpedalled on a decision to drop an investigation into whether the Government wrongly sat on significant Covid-19 information about vaccine passes.

On Monday it told Thomas Beagle of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.