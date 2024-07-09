Gisborne Thistle's injury woes continued on the eve of their Central Federation League game against leaders Palmerston North United. The depleted Jags were beaten 6-0.

No fairytale ending awaited Electrinet Gisborne Thistle when a depleted squad took on Palmerston North United at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Gisborne Thistle lost 6-0 to top-of-the-table United and fell one place — to seventh — in Central Football’s nine-team Federation League.

Jags coach Tam Cramer knew he was up against it as early as Thursday, when he had only 13 first-team squad members fit to travel. That night he lost another, midfielder David Salmon, who hurt his ankle at training.

Salmon made the return road trip as an emergency sub, but Cramer chose not to use him. Thistle were six goals down after 68 minutes, and it made no sense to risk aggravating Salmon’s injury when the game was already lost.

Instead, he gave Hugo Lodewyk and Euan Cramer — turning 17 and 16 respectively this month — an outfield run for the last 15 minutes.