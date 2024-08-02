A dad has pulled his teenage daughter out of her Taranaki high school over its policy stopping students from going to the bathroom during class, which he claims caused a menstruating student to bleed through her clothing.
The small regional town of Inglewood has erupted into fury over the local high school’s decision to curb toilet visits and a period expert is enraged at the “lack of education” around menstruation.
However, Inglewood High School’s principal says it is trying to combat vandalism and vaping in its bathrooms and stands by the bathroom restrictions.
“School boards are free to make school rules on a wide range of matters, however, we expect them to consult with their parent community before making any decisions.”
Mikaere encouraged the parents to raise the issue directly with the school.
Danika Revell, CEO and co-founder of the Period Place, said the policy made her “viscerally angry”.
She sympathised with the issues the school is trying to prevent but the rule highlighted a lack of menstrual health education.
“Would a teacher say to a student who is vomiting or has diarrhoea that they can’t go to the toilet? Because if the answer is ‘no’, then why can’t a menstruating student go to the toilet? It’s not like you can just squeeze it and hold it in until break time.”
