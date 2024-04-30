Lack of access to period products is “dehumanising”, charity says

The Period Place CE Danika Revell wants to know why there aren't pads and tampons in every bathroom outside the home. Photo / Getty Images

There is still a lot of shame and embarrassment around menstruation, according to the latest research. A survey of New Zealanders and Australians, commissioned by sustainable period product company Hello Period, has found that 88% of respondents feel anxious about having their period at work and 44% are uncomfortable about discussing periods with colleagues.

Concern about experiencing leaks is behind at least some of this discomfort, according to a previous survey conducted by The Period Place, an Auckland-based charity founded about five years ago, initially as a pop-up store to showcase the newer period products available. Chief executive Danika Revell says it quickly became clear to her how much of a need there was for a louder conversation about menstruation.

“At that first pop-up, there was so much shame, pride and joy,” she says. “We hung diaries on the walls so people could write down their first period story and put up quotes from a KidsCan study that showed thousands of schoolchildren were at risk of period poverty. The response from adults and kids was incredible. We knew we were onto something.”

Revell recalls her own feelings of shame when she began menstruating. “I grew up in a feminist household but even so, there was so much shame in the wider society that seeped into me. When I had my period, at 11 or 12 years old, I didn’t tell my mum. I was so embarrassed that I hid my undies in a bucket in the wardrobe in my room. So, you can create a safe space at home, but that’s not enough. There needs to be systemic change.”

Ongoing research has shown a lack of general understanding about menstrual health. More than a third of respondents to an online survey weren’t aware of the average length of a menstrual cycle (28 days) and there was low understanding of how things like substantial weight loss and overtraining can lead to menstrual cycle disruptions.

“That lack of knowledge means there can be a delay in diagnosing disorders like polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis,” says Revell.

Talking about menstruation is an important part of what the organisation does. This summer, Revell pitched “The Red Tent” at family-friendly music festival Splore and a Period Place podcast and other educational resources are available via the charity’s website.

It’s not all about talk, however. The Period Place is concerned about equitable access to disposable and reusable products and, to date, has donated many thousands of menstrual cups, discs, underwear, pads and tampons, to community groups, food banks and health clinics to be distributed to those who can’t afford them.

Though encouraged that the coalition government is continuing with the programme supplying free period products in schools, Revell argues access needs to be far wider. She wants to see a dispenser filled with disposable products inside every toilet cubicle, whether in workplaces or public spaces.

“Society accepts there are bodily functions people can’t control and we need to provide toilet paper, running water and soap to wash our hands. Since the pandemic, we’ve also had hand sanitiser. So, shouldn’t we be putting pads and tampons into every single bathroom outside the home? They should be in a dispenser next to the toilet paper for everyone who needs them.”

A woman might not realise her period has started until she goes to the bathroom and finds herself caught short, says Revell. Wadding up a length of toilet paper is ineffective, as it hasn’t been designed to absorb blood, and there is also risk of infection. Wearing the same tampon for an extended period may also encourage bacteria to thrive and lead to infection.

“To not have access to a period product when you need it is a dehumanising experience.”

Other countries have developed menstrual policies. Last year, Spain passed a law allowing women with especially painful periods to take three days of paid leave. Leading the charge here in New Zealand is the Pacific Media Network, which has a menstrual leave policy and also supplies sanitary products to staff.

At The Period Place, the aim is to continue making a noise.

“We’re going to be getting louder in terms of our campaigns,” Revell promises.

“And we’re really going to be pushing stigma reduction and education.”