The anonymous letters said infant formula would be contaminated with 1080 if New Zealand didn't stop using the poison by the end of March.
Current laws had an exemption for research laboratory use, as was the case for dozens of similarly toxic substances, Dr Smith said. The Government had discussed tighter security with research laboratories and the Governor-General signed off the new regulations on Tuesday night.
The quantity of the poison that was being stored and used would be tracked and importers would need to obtain an Environmental Protection Authority certificate.
The new rules would make it unlawful for anybody, including research laboratories, to possess 1080 without EPA approval. "It will enable the authority to better track the importation, distribution and use of high purity 1080, and ensure it is always securely contained," Dr Smith said.
Prime Minister John Key said China had kept its borders open to New Zealand, but set some conditions on the importing of infant and other formula. He defended making the threat public, saying not going public would have been seen as a "cover-up".
Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said she was briefed by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in mid-February, and supermarkets "immediately kicked into gear".
Foodstuffs had set up "milk monitors", staff who watched infant formula and could give customers MPI advice, additional CCTV cameras and signage in all supermarkets.
All infant formula had been removed from the shelves of The Warehouse's 92 stores nationwide and could be purchased from the customer service counter. CCTV cameras would remain on the product at all times while in storage and when behind the counter.
A staff member was monitoring the infant formula area at New World Ilam in Christchurch yesterday.
The shelves were cordoned by red-and-white tape and information leaflets and signs were highly visible. Shoppers were limited to two tins each.