Police were called to the property at 6.30pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

An infant has died after falling into a Lower Hutt stream.

Police were called to a residential property in the suburb of Naenae at 6.30pm on Monday.

A spokesperson told the Herald the baby was found unresponsive after falling into the water.

"Tragically they were unable to be revived."

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.