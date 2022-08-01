A Hunterville man had no landline connection to call for help when his partner collapsed. Photo / 123RF

A Hunterville man had no landline connection to call for help when his partner collapsed. Photo / 123RF

Chorus has apologised for an "inexcusable" delay in restoring a rural landline which left a Hunterville man unable to contact anyone when his partner collapsed on the floor.

Michael Tinson had been trying since the beginning of May to get the landline and internet fixed where he lives with his partner in rural Rangitīkei where there is also no cell coverage.

"When your partner's laying on the floor and you can't call an ambulance, it's scary mate," Tinson said.

He said she went in and out of consciousness last Tuesday evening and he felt stuck not knowing the best way to help her or call anyone.

"I rushed to the closest neighbour which is 2km away, but they weren't there so I went to the next closest neighbour, but they weren't home either.

"She's 61 and I'm 73, and to leave her there on the floor was frightening."

When contacted by the Whanganui Chronicle, Chorus said it took full responsibility for the delay in repairing the fault.

"Within Chorus, we are devastated that this has occurred. We want to apologise to [the couple] for failing to get the fault repaired promptly and for the anxiety and distress caused," Chorus head of external communications Steve Pettigrew said.

The morning following the incident Tinson was taken to a doctor in Marton, and has since recovered well.

Tinson and his partner had lived rurally on Turakina Valley Road for 23 years and said telephone coverage had never been an issue.

"Spark said they were getting Chorus to do the job, but when I call Chorus they say 'we'll ring you back in 20 minutes' but they never would.

"I've sent them at least 20 emails and I must have rung at least 50 times.

"The number of times it's gone [to a higher up person] we must be up to god by now."

Chorus sent repairers to fix the problem on Thursday, who returned Friday to complete the job and restore their landline and internet.

Pettigrew said weather, challenges with access to the location and technician availability all played a part in the delay in fixing the fault.

"However, the length of time taken to progress this repair is inexcusable," he said.

He said a storm in May originally damaged the copper cable and a series of attempted temporary fixes failed to restore the service.

A permanent solution, proposed in June, required installing three new poles and new copper cabling across the span of the valley.

Chairman of Whanganui District Council's rural community board, Peter Oskam, said adequate access to rural landlines and internet access was a huge concern in the rural community.

"We are trying to do everything we can by making submissions on a national level to identify locations which don't have coverage in rural areas," Oskam said.

He said the board wanted more reception towers up and perhaps a subsidy for satellite coverage, so everyone could get full coverage everywhere.

"Often the issue is it's too difficult to get to all the blackspots, and too expensive.

"But you have to be able to contact the police or an ambulance if something goes wrong."