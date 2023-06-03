Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Industry experts reveal the sneaky tactics designed to make you spend more at the till

Kirsty Wynn
By
6 mins to read
Sneaky sales tactics by retailers have been revealed. Photo / 123rf

Sneaky sales tactics by retailers have been revealed. Photo / 123rf

Sneaky sales tactics by retailers such as ramping up prices before a sale and higher prices for gender-based products have been revealed.

Consumer NZ is collecting examples of “fake specials” for its supermarket campaign, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand