Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Diana Clement: Beware the pink tax

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
What's with the price difference between men's and women's razors?

What's with the price difference between men's and women's razors?

Opinion

Women beware. Products marketed specifically to us are often more expensive than the equivalent male version. Everything from razors to jeans costs more if you want the female version, despite costing the same to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business