Independent workplace investigation into allegations involving broadcaster Martin Devlin completed, being reviewed: NZME

Martin Devlin. Photo / File

An independent workplace investigation into allegations involving broadcaster Martin Devlin has been completed, with NZME confirming they are reviewing its contents.

The Newstalk ZB host was off-air in May after he "took a swing" at a colleague, before returning to the airwaves for a weekend.

He has since been off-air while an independent investigation into other matters allegedly involving him was carried out.

"NZME can confirm we have received a report from the independent investigator which is now in the process of being reviewed," an NZME spokesperson said today.

"As this is a confidential employment matter, NZME will not be making any further comment at this time."