Aucklanders may have a spring in their step today after waking to a spectacular sunrise over the city.

A golden and fiery red hue lit up the sky as early birds started their days.

For those who missed it, Niwa Weather footage fortunately captured a time lapse of the vibrant morning occurrence.

As the day goes on, the weather in Tāmaki Makaurau would be mostly fine and could reach a high of 26 degrees.

Light showers and cloud were forecast for the morning and evening.