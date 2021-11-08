Incredible photo shows emotional reunion after rescue by Coastguard in Maraetai

The emotional moment was captured on camera and shared by Coastguard New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

A photo shared by the Coastguard on Instagram shows an emotional reunion after a successful rescue in Maraetai.

Coastguard New Zealand shared the incredible picture on Instagram, showing the moment a kayaker was welcomed back to shore by his family after a dramatic night rescue.

"A picture really is worth a thousand words," the charity posted in the caption.

"Thanks to the efforts of @coastguardmaraetai and @newzealandpolice a kayaker made it home safe to their family last night."

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, when an urgent call-out warned of a sinking kayka off Waitawa Regional Park, towards Kawakawa Bay.

The Police Eagle helicopter helped out with the search for the kayaker in distress, while the Coastguard headed out to find him.

"Luckily they soon found the man still hanging on to the half-submerged kayak. A private vessel with a police officer also was just on scene. We pulled him and the kayak onto MR1 at 2155," the coastguard wrote.

The kayaker had been out in the water for more than an hour but was not injured.

"We took him and the kayak back to meet his relieved family on Waitawa Beach. A great result with Police and Coastguard working together. This is why we do it."

The photo shows the kayaker being hugged by a loved one on the beach, surrounded by members of police and the Coastguard, moments after the rescue.

Social media users praised the work by Coastguard in rescuing the man and reuniting him with his family.

"Cheers guys, really appreciate the work yous do. Any time of they day we as proud New Zealanders know that there are people like yous who will be there in times like this and we know that we can rely on that. Thanks heaps," one person commented.

"Heroes. Great work," another one added.