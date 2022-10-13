Michaela Blyde said generally they probably got paid more than other countries. Video / NZ Herald

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde has opened up about some of the discrepancies between rugby teams, after it was revealed the Black Ferns would not be in line for a bonus should they win the current World Cup.

Wednesday it was revealed England's players would get a cool $30,000 if they won the competition while the Black Ferns 15s squad would get zilch.

But Blyde told the Herald's In the Loop podcast, while they don't get bonuses, their salaries had increased "massively" in the last few years.

"We're getting paid probably more in general compared to other countries and I think that's where people seem to think it sounds unfair," she said.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement earlier that their focus was on transitioning the professional women's players to a fulltime employment model.

A major contract breakthrough this year now means the majority of the Black Ferns' squad are on retainers of between $35,000-$70,000 a year.

Michaela Blyde #6 of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Some earn more than $130,000 – comparable to lower-end Super Rugby players.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks are in line to win at least $150,000 each should they win in France next year.

Blyde told the show her team's combined salary had moved up to $2,000,000, which she said works out to be more than their English counterparts.

"It's a tricky topic, but nonetheless, what we get as Black Ferns Sevens, what the Black Ferns get individually is definitely improving massively."

With consistent resource and investment she said New Zealand will get to the point where they are equal to their male counterparts.

Regardless, the women are just grateful to play the game they love, Blyde told the show.

"You can see that New Zealand has [brought] into this World Cup, the quality of everything on social media, the promotion of the game. It's definitely been incredible to see."

She said the women's games brought more flair and they are super exciting to watch as they try so many new things on the field.

"They're playing at a world cup and I think a lot of people forget the Black Ferns have won more World Cups than the All Blacks."