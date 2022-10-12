Sonic designer Nichola Te Kiri. Photo / Supplied

An innovative Māori kaikaranga-based design embodies the power and grace of the Rugby World Cup's best players - and one special player from each game will receive the special taonga.

Designer Nichola Te Kiri of Waimana (Tūhoe) drew inspiration from kaikaranga and whatu kākahu (traditional Māori clothing) to create the Mastercard Player of the Match Sonic Trophy.

Each trophy will include a short recording of the match so the winner can listen to and relive those great memories.

"It is a beautiful way of combining the elements of sound, our Māori culture and the amazing athletes on the field and encompassing their precious moments throughout the matches played."

Te Kiri says the layers to the design are all symbolic.

The light colour is drawn from hihimā - traditional kākahu (clothing) made from muka (flax fibres) and the shape captures movements made when kākahu is worn.

Each player of the match will receive a unique taonga. Photo / Supplied

Wrapped around the top and base are tāniko patterns - typically seen as decorative weaving on kākahu.

The top tāniko represents the team with the centre diamond and niho taniwha (triangular pattern) portray the 12 participating Rugby World Cup teams.

Stylised niho taniwha on the sides shows the two teams going head to head on the field.

The base tāniko depicts the maunga and whenua of Tāmaki Makaurau and Whangārei - where the games are played.

Te Kiri says the "cherry on top" of the design is the sonic component where each recipient of the trophy will receive an audio highlight reel of her match.

Eighty seconds of live sound bites from the match including tāonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments), kaikaranga, commentary, fans' reactions and stadium atmosphere is captured live from each match.

"When the player is awarded that [trophy] she gets a personalised tāonga from that game to encapsulate those priceless moments that she's had."

Te Kiri says it's a real solid piece of Aotearoa and Māori culture for the players to take home.