The young and the not-so-young gathered on Saturday in Napier and Hasting for the 93rd commemoration of the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 10.47am and was followed by several aftershocks. The death toll was 256, 161 in Napier, 93 in Hastings, and two in Wairoa.
Commemorations on Saturday were opened to the public by Napier City Council and held at the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral.
The Napier Commemoration also doubled as a remembrance service for families affected by last year’s cyclone.
Hastings District Council held a service at the Hastings City Centre, where stories were sheared and wreaths laid in remembrance.