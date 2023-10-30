Voyager 2023 media awards
Napier’s Waiapu Cathedral dean floats possibility of demolition: ‘People need to know about this’

Mitchell Hageman
4 mins to read
Dean Di Woods is discussing with parishioners, council and the Waiapu Board of Diocesan Trustees as to the future of the Waiapu Cathedral, which has seismic risks and isn't to code. Photo / Warren Buckland

Is it time to think about farewelling the Waiapu Cathedral building?

New information being released to parishioners says decisions will need to be made within five to seven years or it risks becoming an abandoned

