Voyager 2023 media awards
The life and death of chief reporter Arthur Lever Ryan, a rare example of a New Zealand journalist killed on duty

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
6 mins to read
A 1923 caricature of respected journalist Arthur “Darby” Ryan created eight years before his death. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Lovell-Smith 878

On February 3, 1931, a slight-statured, bespectacled man, with a modest wispy moustache, stands waiting in the Hastings post office lobby.

He clutches a notepad and pencil, anticipating the arrival of Tom Devoy

