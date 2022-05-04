Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head: Women's health - Mum Monique's traumatic births and failed operation

10 minutes to read
Monique Cross remembers feeling like she wanted to die after two life-threatening births and a failed operation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Monique Cross remembers feeling like she wanted to die after two life-threatening births and a failed operation. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

In Her Head is a Herald project to help women get better medical care. Health reporter Emma Russell investigates what's wrong with our current system and talks to wāhine who have been made to feel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.