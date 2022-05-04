Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

In Her Head: Women's health - Kelly's ovarian cancer fight ignored for two years

5 minutes to read
Kelly Gilmore was about to be sent home from ED with laxatives when a doctor overheard her crying on the phone and agreed to do a scan. Photo / Alan Gibson

Kelly Gilmore was about to be sent home from ED with laxatives when a doctor overheard her crying on the phone and agreed to do a scan. Photo / Alan Gibson

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

In Her Head is a Herald campaign for better health services. Health reporter Emma Russell investigates what's wrong with our system and talks to wāhine who have been made to feel their serious illness is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.