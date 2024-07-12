Advertisement
Improving Traktion eyeing YMP A in Gisborne club hockey

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
2 mins to read
Matt Waikari (left) and Heath Tupara (right) are likely to be in action tonight for YMP A as they take on LPSC Traktion in what should be a keenly fought Poverty Bay men's club clash. Waituhi's Tegan Brown (middle) will be sharpening his stick for a game against YMP B tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Unbeaten YMP A will be wary of an improving Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion side in the feature men’s game in Poverty Bay club hockey this weekend.

The 7.30pm clash on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve tonight should bring out the best in both teams.

“Traktion will want to score first because they will not want to be chasing a YMP A side who could easily get away on them, such is their attacking ability,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“Traktion have improved. There is no doubt of that. But have they improved enough to foot it with the unbeaten YMP A tonight? That’s the question.”

The weekend’s play opens at 6pm when Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green and Gisborne Girls’ High First XI square off.

“The Green Machine are red-hot favourites to win that one and win it well,” Scragg said.

“They have some work to do to eventually match up to the unbeaten YMP A (who beat them 4-1 in a deferred game last week) and the students will give them enough of a game to do that.”

Saturday’s games start at 12.30pm with top-of-the-table YMP A women up against GMC Kowhai.

“YMP A all the way in that one,” Scragg said. “They will be too skilful and clinical for their opponents.”

At 2pm, PGG Wrightson Ngātapa take the turf against LPSC Paikea.

“That’s the women’s game of the weekend,” Scragg predicts.

“Ngātapa beat Paikea 4-0 last time they met, but Paikea have improved since then, and I think we can expect a close game tomorrow.

The 3.30pm encounter has Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI up against LPSC Masters.

“That game is likely to have the ‘ouch’ factor in it for the Masters,” Scragg said.

“Boys High will be too strong, too fit, too young, too skilful.”

The final match of the day is between YMP B men and Waituhi at 5pm.

“Waituhi will want to get back up off the canvas after that thumping last weekend (8-1) against YMP A, and YMP B will be in their sights tomorrow afternoon.”


