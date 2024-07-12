Matt Waikari (left) and Heath Tupara (right) are likely to be in action tonight for YMP A as they take on LPSC Traktion in what should be a keenly fought Poverty Bay men's club clash. Waituhi's Tegan Brown (middle) will be sharpening his stick for a game against YMP B tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Unbeaten YMP A will be wary of an improving Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion side in the feature men’s game in Poverty Bay club hockey this weekend.

The 7.30pm clash on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve tonight should bring out the best in both teams.

“Traktion will want to score first because they will not want to be chasing a YMP A side who could easily get away on them, such is their attacking ability,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“Traktion have improved. There is no doubt of that. But have they improved enough to foot it with the unbeaten YMP A tonight? That’s the question.”

The weekend’s play opens at 6pm when Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green and Gisborne Girls’ High First XI square off.