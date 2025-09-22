Government ministers Nicola Willis and Erica Stanford said the changes would help grow the economy.

“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce,” Willis said. “We’re fixing it.”

Stanford said the Government was balancing the need to attract higher-skilled workers while managing migration levels responsibly, and additional eligibility restrictions would apply to some occupations.

Further details on that, including which occupations would be eligible for the Trades and Technician pathway, would be provided before they opened next year.

“These changes are part of a suite of smart, flexible and nuanced immigration solutions we’ve introduced,” Stanford said.

Peters invokes ‘agree to disagree’ provision over ‘serious concerns’

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has invoked the “agree to disagree” provision over the policy, saying he has “serious concerns”.

Peters said he was concerned those who got residency would become citizens then use their New Zealand passports for fast-tracked visas to Australia.

He said almost half of New Zealand citizens already applying for Australian citizenship last year were not born here.

“New Zealand is being used as a stepping stone into Australia. We take them in, train them, upskill them, look after their families – and then they emigrate. How is this an effective immigration policy?”

Willis said she was not worried about New Zealand First disagreeing with the policy and sometimes disagreements happened.

“We have a different perspective ... we don’t think this presents the risks or dangers that New Zealand First may perceive.”

Peters said the system should be focused on providing young New Zealanders with the skills needed for a range of industries.

“This is not a new issue – while we recognise the importance of retaining some critical workers, we have serious concerns about this unfocused immigration proposal.”

Peters said he supports extending existing work visas for workers already here for another three years to address the short-term demand.

“We cannot maintain this decades-old papering over the cracks for short-term needs.”

Willis said she believed Peters was just sharing New Zealand First’s concerns.

“We’re adults and sometimes as adults, we have different perspectives.”

Stanford said the policy was “migrant-neutral” and it would be for people who were already living in New Zealand.

Joanna Hall from the Employers and Manufacturers Association told RNZ’s Morning Report that under the current rules, vocational workers were “locked out”.

“Our members, for a long time, have felt that we haven’t seen an acknowledgement of the value that these workers can provide.”

Hall said many of these workers had “years and years” of experience that were not available in the local job market.

While unsure of the actual numbers who will apply, Hall believed the visas will be very attractive to workers in a number of sectors.

“It’s a very wide range where these roles don’t have professional registration.”

Hall believed it was important to train the domestic workforce. She said for many businesses, hiring a migrant was not the “first port of call” and called for the education system to align with industry needs.

As for concerns the visas will be used by workers to move to Australia, Hall wasn’t concerned.

“You’ve got to remember, a lot of the people that will qualify for this have been part of these teams now for years. They have set up their lives in New Zealand.”

Business backing

A clear pathway to residency for skilled migrants will give businesses more confidence to make long-term investments for growth, an advocate claimed.

“The Government has reaffirmed the value of trade skills and experience to the New Zealand economy and better aligned immigration settings to the realities of the labour market,” BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich said.

“Businesses should now have confidence to invest and plan long-term with more stable workforce settings on the horizon,” she said.

Rich said businesses would be able to expand their capacity to take on more apprentices and provide high-quality training opportunities for New Zealanders entering the trades.

“These changes will enable a business to find the right people with the right skills for the job.

“International expertise brings fresh perspectives and ways of working that strengthen New Zealand companies, helping them innovate and compete more effectively.”

