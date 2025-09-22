Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Immigration changes: New pathways announced to make getting New Zealand residence easier for skilled migrants

RNZ
4 mins to read

Minister for Economic Growth Nicola Willis announced two new pathways to residency for skilled migrants. Photo / Michael Craig

Minister for Economic Growth Nicola Willis announced two new pathways to residency for skilled migrants. Photo / Michael Craig

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

Two new pathways to residence for skilled migrants will kick in from the middle of next year, the Government has announced.

Under the Skilled Work Experience path, migrants in Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) Level 1-3 roles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save