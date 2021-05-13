Website of the Year

I'll be tough and miserable says National's Andrew Bayly but never boring

5 minutes to read
National's alternative Finance Minister, Andrew Bayly, in his parliamentary office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is the senior political correspondent for the New Zealand Herald

It's not easy to work out who the alternative finance minister is – and that's just within the National Party.

Labour, of course, likes to talk up the credentials of Act leader David Seymour

