If clear skies remain overnight Northland could be in for another cold morning as well, Makgabutlane said.

So far, the outlook is that Kaitāia may sit in the 4s, Whangārei around 5.

Daytime temperatures will also sit around the lower side, around 13 or 14 degrees.

Those in Northland or preparing to travel north should “bundle up for a cold weekend”, she said, as cold temperatures are set to continue.

This weekend will mostly see settled weather systems with possibly one or two showers over Friday and Saturday.

During climate change it would become rarer to experience cold weather events and frosty conditions in Northland, Makgabutlane said.

MetService’s revelations follow Niwa’s recent climate summary for June which found that Kerikeri had the highest daily maximum air temperature in June since records began in 1945.

Kaitāia also experienced the second-highest air temperature since records began. It also experienced the highest daily minimum air temperatures for June, sitting at 18.2C.

Whangārei experienced the equal second-highest record for minimum air temperatures while Dargaville experienced a fourth-equal record at 15.8C.

