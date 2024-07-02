He’d been carefully monitoring them and watched as they each successfully fledged the nest a few weeks ago. While it was hard to keep track of them all as they don’t congregate as a group, he was able to keep a close eye on four that were still being supported by the parent birds.

He’d only just learned recently about the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey, which takes place this week, and he was keen to participate. Afte rall, he might be the only person in the country who could count kākāriki in their local bird population - albeit he jokingly wondered if the organisers would believe him.

Common on some offshore islands, kākāriki are almost entirely absent from mainland New Zealand.

Benney said the fledglings were proving to be “hearty little buggers”.

Each had left the nest in their own time - some probably a bit early - and had just scattered around the bush.

He wasn’t sure what had become of the two other chicks he’d filmed while they were all still in their nest but he thought they were probably still around.

The parent birds were also still in the area, and had done a fantastic job rearing the chicks, continuing to attend to them as they began to find their own way in the world, Benney said.

The chicks fledged during a fortnight of bad weather but had done really well toughing it out even though they still didn’t know how to find their own shelter and were sometimes sitting out in heavy rain.

They were all good feeders, climbing well about the trees, and were becoming adept at flying. They were also great singers.

While they tended to hang out alone, there were times when all four had sat near each other on his roof bellowing “good, healthy, loud calls” to each other.

“It’s just beautiful!” Benney said.

One of six kākāriki chicks that recently fledged their nest in a block of predator-proofed native bush near Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

There was nothing special about the piece of bush on his family’s land and many other similar blocks around the region that could be similarly predator-proofed to lure native birds back. Just recently a kākā (large, olive-brown native parrot) also turned up in the block, Benney said.

He was grateful for the support of his local community, especially one of his neighbours who had done her bit to ensure the fledglings got the best possible chance by voluntarily keeping her cat indoors for two weeks.

* The New Zealand Garden Bird Survey, run by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, is the only one of its type in New Zealand and has taken place annually since 2007. The survey this year runs from June 29-July 7.

Participants spend an hour in their garden or any other nominated place counting the number of each bird species present.

Results are compiled into a national data set, which acts as an important “litmus test” helping researchers understand how birds are coping with environmental challenges such as issues affecting the food chain. Building a long-term biodiversity dataset is also crucial to understanding the impact of climate change climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity, organisers said.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.











