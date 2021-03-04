'I think I'll move back to Auckland!' Napier reacts to 7.1 magnitude earthquake

Hawke's Bay residents are being advised to stay out of the water on Friday after a massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast.

The quake hit at 2.27am about 95km out to sea from Te Araroa, on the east coast of the North Island, causing 'severe' shaking and waking thousands of Hawke's Bay residents.

It was originally reported as a 7.4m quake, then downgraded.

By 3.15am more than 60,000 people had reported feeling the quake via Geonet's website, as far north as Auckland and as far south as Christchurch.

A video shared with Hawke's Bay Today by Veronika showed security camera footage of the shake.

"I recently moved down from Auckland. Never felt anything like that before. I think I'll move back!," she said.

"I'm in Hawke's Bay Hospital and I'm sure that woke the whole maternity ward,'' commented Eva Winitana on Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page.

Hawke's Bay locals living near the coast heeded a national Civil Defence advisory to head for high ground soon after the earthquake, and many did just that, driving to Dolbel Reserve in Taradale and the Bluff Hill Lookout.

Napier City Council also gave similar advice on its Facebook page saying:

"LONG OR STRONG, GET GONE: People near the coast who felt a LONG OR STRONG earthquake that made it hard to stand up, or lasted longer than a minute, should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

"This evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and it is safe to do so."

About 4.15am, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence advised there was "no land threat to Hawke's Bay".

"You may return home if you have evacuated," it said on Facebook.

They advised people to stay away from the foreshore and out of the water because a marine threat was still in place, with strong and potentially unusual currents likely.

At 5.15am, there had been 15 smaller earthquakes since the 2.27am jolt, ranging from magnitude 5.4 to 4.4, also centred near the East Cape.

Janice in Napier told ZB "I'm still shaking. I was lying in bed ... and the next minute, the quake comes in and it lasted for ages. The biggest one I've felt. This was one jolt and it kept going. I eventually got up and sat under the doorway, oh my God."

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake.

"It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."