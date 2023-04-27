Ready for the Hyde St party are (from left): Charlie Gordon, Archie Anderson, Luke Robinson, Daniel Griebel and Drew Sporke. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Ready for the Hyde St party are (from left): Charlie Gordon, Archie Anderson, Luke Robinson, Daniel Griebel and Drew Sporke. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Five North Dunedin flatmates are finalising plans for the stage they will host at the infamous Hyde St party this weekend.

The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) has once again partnered with the residents of Hyde St, north Dunedin, to organise the annual event this Saturday.

The event starts at 10.30am, when attendees will flood into the cordoned-off street in costumes and take in performances from a range of artists.

Live music will play outside multiple houses, or “stages”, along the street, showcasing local bands and DJs.

The Hyde St flatmates said they were “amped” to host the party and were making final touches to their setlist.

The Otago Daily Times visited the street yesterday, but most students spoken to did not want to be named.

One resident said the party was a good opportunity to check out the local talent and connect with other partygoers.

“The beginning of the day is always fun as the party tends to bring the street closer together. The music line-up is always great too.

“Not going to lie, I’m very excited to see how clean the street is going to be after the party,” she said.

A clean-up of the notorious party street has also become an annual event.

A police spokesman said officers would be working closely with the OUSA, Dunedin City Council and emergency services to ensure partygoers “are safe and feel safe”.

Safety protocol included free food at the event and removal for unacceptable behaviour.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand command unit would also be present to assist with the co-ordination of the agencies involved.

The party, which has the capacity to host about 3600 people, is thought to have started in 1995.

The OUSA stepped in to organise the event after the 2012 party drew about 10,000 people, leading to the collapse of a roof.

Tickets for general admission are issued by lottery. The winners are allowed to buy tickets, which cost from $20 for residents to $70 for non-students.