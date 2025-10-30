Advertisement
Hurricane Melissa is a warning: Why violent storms are increasingly catching the world off guard – The Conversation

Opinion by
Alexander Baker and Liz Stephens - The Conversation
4 mins to read
Alexander Baker is a Research Scientist from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science at the University of Reading, and Liz Stephens is a Professor of Climate Risks and Resilience at the University of Reading.

Hurricane Melissa has brought record-breaking wind and torrential rain to Jamaica. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensified to a category 5 storm, bringing record winds and rain to Jamaica.
  • Rapid intensification is becoming more common due to climate change, making storms more dangerous.
  • Improved forecasting and preparation are crucial as these storms give little warning for evacuation.

Hurricane Melissa is tearing through the Caribbean, bringing record-breaking wind and torrential rain to Jamaica – the island’s first ever category 5 landfall. What makes Melissa so alarming isn’t just its size and strength, but the speed with which it became so powerful. In a single day, it

