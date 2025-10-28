Crocodiles are being driven into residential areas as Hurricane Melissa floods Jamaica. Photo / Yamil Lage, AFP
Jamaican health authorities today urged residents across the island to be vigilant for crocodiles displaced by Hurricane Melissa.
“Rising water levels in rivers, gullies, and swamps could cause crocodiles to move into residential areas,” posted the South East Regional Health Authority in a public service announcement on Instagram.
“Residentsliving near these areas are therefore advised to remain vigilant and avoid flood-waters.”
The authority – which serves residents across Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas – warned families to keep children and pets away from flooded areas.
Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into the Caribbean nation as the deadly Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record.
The extremely violent system was crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions.