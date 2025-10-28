Crocodiles are being driven into residential areas as Hurricane Melissa floods Jamaica. Photo / Yamil Lage, AFP

Crocodiles are being driven into residential areas as Hurricane Melissa floods Jamaica. Photo / Yamil Lage, AFP

Jamaican health authorities today urged residents across the island to be vigilant for crocodiles displaced by Hurricane Melissa.

“Rising water levels in rivers, gullies, and swamps could cause crocodiles to move into residential areas,” posted the South East Regional Health Authority in a public service announcement on Instagram.

“Residents living near these areas are therefore advised to remain vigilant and avoid flood-waters.”

The authority – which serves residents across Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas – warned families to keep children and pets away from flooded areas.