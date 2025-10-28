It’s going to be “a very dangerous scenario now starting to play out” as the eye of Melissa moves across Jamaica Tuesday, National Hurricane Center director Michael Brennan said. That is expected to include “total building failures” and “catastrophic wind damage” – with gusts up to 200 miles in places of higher topography.

In anticipation, officials have been urging people to store water and clear any rubbish from gullies and drains.

A resident of Playa Canizo sticks out his hand to hitch a ride to evacuate to a safe location, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Photo / Yamil Lage, AFP

On Monday afternoon, one government minister, Desmond McKenzie, expressed concern that too few people were pre-emptively evacuating to shelters, especially in parishes along the predicted hurricane path.

“The numbers are very low,” said McKenzie, who projected that 50,000 Jamaicans would have to relocate.

By late Monday, around 133 of the 880 designated emergency shelters were open and housing displaced people.

Residents are evacuated from Playa Siboney to safe locations ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Photo / Yamil Lage, AFP

Christopher Tufton, Jamaica’s health minister, confirmed three deaths and 13 injuries across the country as of Monday, associated with people preparing for the storm.

In neighbouring Haiti, where the storm moved near its southern peninsula, Melissa has already inflicted damage. Haiti officials confirmed three weather-related fatalities last week, with 450 homes flooded and 10 others damaged. At least 3653 people have been displaced and are currently sheltering in temporary accommodations.

Powerful winds and heavy rains swept through multiple municipalities, submerging roads in the hardest-hit areas and sustaining significant damage on the agricultural sector, which was already in crisis.

With the storm closing in from the southern coast of Jamaica’s main island, the outlook remains grim. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he had “been on my knees in prayer,” and he gave a dire prediction of what might come: roofs sheared from homes, roads inundated, infrastructure destroyed.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” he said. “There’s going to be damage if there is a Category 5.”

Within the next hours, there will be a storm surge playing out along the south coast.

The area where the hurricane’s centre crosses the coast could see inundation of 2.7m to 3.9m above ground level, with “destructive wave action”

“Everybody in Jamaica needs to be in their safe place. Stay indoors,” Brennan said.

Don’t go outside when there is a period of relative calm when the eye of the storm crosses, he advised.

With the forward speed increasing and the very small size of the eye, winds and dangerous conditions will pick up very quickly as the backside of the eye moves through, he said. Heavy rains are expected, producing “catastrophic, life-threatening flooding” and landslides.

The predicted storm surge – up to 3.9m – poses a grave threat because most of Jamaica’s cities sit along the coast. The surge could also threaten Jamaica’s beachside resorts and undermine a tourism industry that accounts for about one-third of its domestic economy.

As Melissa intensified rapidly in warmer-than-usual Caribbean waters, Leanne Archer, a research associate in climate extremes at the University of Bristol, said the storm “could be the most devastating hurricane to ever hit Jamaica”.

“Hurricane Melissa is yet another stark reminder that islands such as Jamaica face the brunt of accelerating extremes amplified by climate change, despite being among those who are the least responsible for the problem,” she said.

After crossing Jamaica, Melissa is expected to weaken slightly, but it’s predicted to be a powerful Category 3 storm when it hits southeastern Cuba from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Hurricane warnings cover the Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Holguin, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Las Tunas.

From Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday, the storm is expected to lash central and southeastern Bahamas – where Melissa may make its third landfall in fewer than three days – before it accelerates into the North Atlantic.

The storm is forecast to pass near Bermuda early Friday, bringing strong winds, squally rain and dangerous seas.

The United States isn’t expected to be fully spared, either. Moisture from Melissa will probably fuel a separate storm tracking from the Mid-Atlantic to New England on Thursday and Friday, with a period of rain and wind expected in major eastern cities.

When passing south and east of Atlantic Canada, what’s left of Melissa is expected to be shredded by the jet stream in the North Atlantic over the weekend, finally ending the historic storm’s almost two-week journey.

No storms immediately loom after Melissa. The Atlantic hurricane officially ends after November 30, after which chances of intense storms drop significantly.