By RNZ

A woman has been left injured after two men entered a south Auckland store with screwdrivers, police say.

The aggravated robbery occurred at a commercial premises on Settlement Rd, Papakura on Tuesday morning.

Police said the men entered the shop before 7.20am with screwdrivers and started making demands.

The woman was assaulted, receiving minor injuries.

The offenders then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said an investigation had been launched and officers were working hard to find those responsible.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Bright said.

“We are now working hard to hold those responsible to account.”

Bright thanked members of the public that had provided information.

“We have received several eyewitness accounts as well as footage, all of which will be extremely useful in our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information regarding this incident should contact police.

People could call 105 and quote event number P058800570.

Anonymous information can be given by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

