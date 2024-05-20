Quick action by Northland Police has landed four people before the courts following an aggravated robbery last night.

Four masked youths who allegedly entered a Whangārei service station and threatened the attendant before taking off with several items were taken into custody last night.

Two youths both aged 17 and another duo aged 18 were arrested after police were alerted to an alleged aggravated robbery at an address on Western Hills Drive around 9pm.

The Advocate understands that the four youths entered a Caltex station and allegedly fled, in their vehicle, with several items including vapes and cash from the till.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom said her officers quickly located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit after they failed to stop.

The offenders continued to flee before their vehicle was successfully spiked when heading north on Western Hills Dr, Kensington.

“The group then dumped the vehicle and fled on foot onto Bank St where Delta has quickly taken three people into custody. The Police dog unit then spent 20 minutes tracking the fourth offender, which resulted in another arrest,” she said.

Nordstrom said the police have recovered all the stolen items.

“We also understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims. And we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

“We also understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

Caltex declined to comment.




















