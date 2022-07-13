Peter Lui was stabbed 13 times and died from loss of blood. Photo / Supplied

A jury considering a murder charge following the death of a Napier man has been unable to reach a verdict.

Peter Lui, 63, died on March 29 last year after he was attacked by two men outside the Outlaws Motorcycle Club headquarters in Pandora, Napier.

They knocked him off his motorcycle with a car and stole his Outlaws gang patch.

The High Court at Napier has been told that Lui was then stabbed 13 times and died from loss of blood.

Hemi Rapata Meihana Cahill, 30, pleaded not guilty to being a party to Lui's murder, and assault using a motor vehicle as a weapon at the start of a trial which lasted six days.

The trial before Justice Christine Grice concluded on Wednesday.

The jury found Cahill guilty of the assault, but could not agree on a verdict for the murder charge. Cahill earlier pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery of Lui's patch.

The trial jury was told that Cahill's associate, Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai, 23, has separately pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

Both men will appear before the court again next month.