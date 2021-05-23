Hundreds more to miss out on surgery as Waikato DHB rebuilds IT system

Waikato DHB's IT centre is the target of a major cyber security attack. Video / Waikato DHB

From RNZ

Hundreds more people will miss out on elective surgery this week at Waikato Hospital as the DHB struggles with no computer system because of last week's massive ransomware cyber attack.

It is not known when the system will be back online, but Waikato District Health Board doubts it will be this week and may even go into next week.

Three hundred patients a day are having their elective surgeries cancelled.

The DHB said it can only manage 80 per cent of the 1500 operations scheduled and who gets seen depended on how much laboratory and radiology services were required for their surgery.

''We will be reviewing what has been booked to ensure that the services can cope with the workload, as well as the impact on laboratory and our radiology services.''

The same applied to outpatient clinics and it was expected 20 per cent of those would be cancelled too.

Executive director of hospital and community services Chris Lowry said the DHB knew the number of clinics and patients booked but it was having to manually track down names and vital clinical information.

Staff were having to search for the original referral.

''This means GPs refer patients to our services to see if we can pull out their referral letter which will have clinical information on it, which will be relevant to their visit.''

Lowry said patients could check on clinics on the DHB website but if in doubt, should get in touch by phone.

Extra staff would be needed to put the patient notes into the new IT system, Lowry said.

''There will be a whole lot of patient information which we will look to scan on to the electronic clinical record and other patient activity data, lab results etc that we will need to get into the system.''

It was all part of a recovery plan being worked on now, she said.